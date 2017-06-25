Prince Harry Once "Wanted Out" of the Royal Family

Being famous isn't easy. Being royalty is even harder.

In an interview posted by the Mail on Sunday this weekend, Prince Harry says he once "wanted out" of the royal family and considered leading an "ordinary life" as a commoner.

He told writer Angela Levin he was primarily motivated to stay in "The Firm" and do something to help his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, which is how he got involved in philanthropy.

"There was a time I felt I wanted out," he said about being a royal. "But then I decided to stay...and work out a role for myself."

Harry had told Levin in a recent Newsweek interview that he did not think any royal family member actually wants to be king or queen, "but we will carry out our duties at the right time."

"I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too," he said in the Mail on Sunday interview. "We don't want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good."