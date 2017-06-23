Johnny Depp has issued an apology regarding his controversial comments about President Donald Trump.

In case you missed it, the actor made an appearance at Glastonbury 2017 during which he asked a sold-out crowd, "Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help."

He continued, "It is just a question—I'm not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you're all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

Now, he's released a statement to E! News, apologizing for the remarks.