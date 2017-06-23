Getty Images
Getty Images
Johnny Depp has issued an apology regarding his controversial comments about President Donald Trump.
In case you missed it, the actor made an appearance at Glastonbury 2017 during which he asked a sold-out crowd, "Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help."
He continued, "It is just a question—I'm not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you're all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"
Now, he's released a statement to E! News, apologizing for the remarks.
"I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump," he said. "It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone."
The White House also released a statement regarding Depp's comments, telling CNN, "President [Donald] Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official."
As we've learned before, threatening the president is a crime under United States law, and therefore the Secret Service also released a statement.
"For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities," officials said.