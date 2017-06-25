Let the dating games begin!

Tonight's season two premiere of Famously Single kicked off by welcoming eight, single celebrities into a downtown Los Angeles loft to work on their issues in love with relationship therapist Dr. Darcy Sterling.

Malika Haqq, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, David McIntosh, Dorothy Wang, Karina Smirnoff, Chad Johnson and returning cast member Calum Best quickly became acquainted with a series of icebreaker questions posed by their dating coach Robert Mack. But it wasn't long before the sparks began to fly between several of the castmates, specifically Malika and Ronnie.

"I feel like Ronnie's doing the exact same thing he did on Jersey Shore," The Bachelorette's Chad observed. "He literally just walked in the door and was like, 'You, me, relationship now.'"