Let the dating games begin!
Tonight's season two premiere of Famously Single kicked off by welcoming eight, single celebrities into a downtown Los Angeles loft to work on their issues in love with relationship therapist Dr. Darcy Sterling.
Malika Haqq, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, David McIntosh, Dorothy Wang, Karina Smirnoff, Chad Johnson and returning cast member Calum Best quickly became acquainted with a series of icebreaker questions posed by their dating coach Robert Mack. But it wasn't long before the sparks began to fly between several of the castmates, specifically Malika and Ronnie.
"I feel like Ronnie's doing the exact same thing he did on Jersey Shore," The Bachelorette's Chad observed. "He literally just walked in the door and was like, 'You, me, relationship now.'"
Meanwhile, Tiffany was surprised by the DASH Dolls star's sudden attraction to Ronnie.
"I was shocked to see Malika displaying herself like this," she said. "Mind you, this is only day one and she's all falling in his lap, rubbing him and whatnot!"
See how Malika and Ronnie's chemistry evolved in the season premiere recap video above!
