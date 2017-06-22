Johnny Depp certainly didn't disguise his feelings for the Donald Trump Thursday evening during an appearance at Glastonbury 2017.

While on stage in front of a sold-out crowd, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor asked, "Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help."

Depp, who was at the music festival to present his 2004 film The Libertine, continued, "It is just a question—I'm not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you're all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"