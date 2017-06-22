The Gong Show is back and bringing out the celebs.

ABC's revival of the iconic game show premiered tonight, with Tommy Maitland serving as host on the show that is dubbed "the place where the insanely talented and the insane cane find a home," which is executive produced by Will Arnett.

And along with the insanely talented and the insane, viewers can expect to see a lot of famous faces appear throughout the season as celebrity judges.

"We got a lot of big stars on the show," Will Arnett told E! News. "We are excited about some of them. We're excited about all of them. When I say some of them, I'm doing a bunch, so we're not as excited about me doing it." (Speak for yourself, Arnett!)

So aside from The Lego Batman Movie star, which other celebs can we expect? A bunch!