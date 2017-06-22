While Amanda said she couldn't' "really comment" on the incident between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that caused two producers to file complaints, saying she's "tried to stay out of it," she admitted she was a little hesitant to return.

"I think there's a little hesitation because it's been so crazy and the whole scandal has been all over the media and it's been hard to know if you're doing the right thing," she explained. "But I think if they're starting filming back up, I trust that they're doing the right thing."

In Warner Bros.' statement announcing that production would resume, they said they "plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Amanda was unsure of any potential changes, telling us, "They haven't said anything. I just pretty much got a call saying, 'We're going back.' So that's pretty much all I know. I think we might be picking up where we left off but I don't know for sure."