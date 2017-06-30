Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins' Names Revealed

The names of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins have been revealed.

The two named their littlest loves Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, E! News has learned. (TMZ was first to report the story.) The music superstars' company filed trademark documents for the names on June 26, per the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the filing, they requested trademarks to be used for various merchandise, including baby teething rings, baby carriages and strollers.

E! News reported Saturday, June 17 that the singer had given birth to her and the rapper's babies in Los Angeles. They join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy Carter, who helped stir speculation that the twins had arrived when she was spotted at a hospital with her dad shortly before news of Rumi and Sir's births broke.

To make this reveal even more exciting, Jay-Z just dropped his long-awaited album, 4:44, at midnight. In the deeply personal project, Jay tackles everything from those infidelity rumors, his newest bundles of joy and his tumultuous friendship with Kanye West to name a few.