Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins' Names Revealed

The names of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins have been revealed.
The two named their littlest loves Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, E! News has learned. (TMZ was first to report the story.) The music superstars' company filed trademark documents for the names on June 26, per the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
According to the filing, they requested trademarks to be used for various merchandise, including baby teething rings, baby carriages and strollers.
E! News reported Saturday, June 17 that the singer had given birth to her and the rapper's babies in Los Angeles. They join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy Carter, who helped stir speculation that the twins had arrived when she was spotted at a hospital with her dad shortly before news of Rumi and Sir's births broke.
To make this reveal even more exciting, Jay-Z just dropped his long-awaited album, 4:44, at midnight. In the deeply personal project, Jay tackles everything from those infidelity rumors, his newest bundles of joy and his tumultuous friendship with Kanye West to name a few.
Courtesy of Beyoncé
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles confirmed on Father's Day that the twins had arrived. His post drew anger from many members of the BeyHive, who either did not believe him or were upset he allegedly spilled the beans before the singer made an official announcement.
As anticipation around Rumi and Sir's arrivals mounted, it was speculated that Bey had given birth to a boy and a girl; an unidentified woman arrived at the hospital carrying a bouquet with pink and blue balloons reading "Baby Girl" and Baby Boy" and a card with "B & J" written on it.
Queen Bey remained in the hospital for an extended amount of time, but as multiple sources revealed to E! News, the family of five is finally at home and "doing great." The Carter clan has set up house in a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion, where she and her family are expected to stay for the remainder of the summer.
Courtesy of Beyoncé
The property, which features 6.3 acre grounds, boasts a rose garden, tennis court, pool house and viewing deck. The property, which is referred to as La Villa Contenta, is currently on the market for $54.5 million. According to The Daily Mail, Tina Knowles was spotted visiting the compound on Sunday.
And speaking of the proud grandmother, Tina has been active on Instagram and out and about in recent days. She posted a selfie video from a friend's wedding that included a cryptic written message: "God lets things happen in his time not ours! Don't try to rush him!"
Seems like Bey and Jay fans have been patient enough! We can't wait to meet Blue Ivy's little brother and sister.