Just in time for Father's Day, first-time dad Michael Phelps shared a sweet photo of his young son Boomer and made our hearts melt.
The photo, which was actually shared from Boomer's own Instagram (what a tech savvy tot!), features the doting dad and his son with the caption, "Daddy day!!!"
Cue the exploding hearts!
The photo features the shirtless 31-year-old snuggling up to his 1-year-old son in his kitchen. The two make quite the precious pair!
In addition to spying the abs of steel, you can almost see the top of Phelps' Olympic rings tattoo, famous for peeking out of his bathing suit.
The proud papa also posted a photo from his own Instagram, lounging with his little guy. The super swimmer wrote, "@boomerrphelps and I hanging out today watching some amazing golf!! #usopen @justinthomas34 @rickiefowler @jordanspieth."
Boomer's had quite the little life in his 13 months on the planet. It feels like just yesterday when Boomer stole the spotlight and captured our hearts at the 2016 Rio Olympics, cheering on his pops to continue his reign as the most decorated Olympian of all time.
Hollywood even fell in love with the baby, and Boomer quickly racked up photo opp after photo opp with stars like Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres and more.
Phelps isn't the only one who's all about the baby boy, Boomer's proud mama took to Instagram the day before his first birthday last month to share some special memories.
"Turning 1 tomorrow and some of his milestones include," Phelps' wife Nicole Johnson wrote, "On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon, climbing on everything but also turning around to get down, drinking from his own cup, making a drum out of anything, clapping when he hears an audience clap, and so much more... Happy Early Birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for."
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist is getting in some serious dad time before he takes a big task on—and that's racing a great white shark. As part of Discovery Channel's fan-favorite Shark Week, one of summer TV's most highly anticipated events, Michael Phelps is set to take on his greatest competitor ever. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the shark on Sunday, July 23, with Discovery Channel titling the special event, Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.