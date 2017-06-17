The proud papa also posted a photo from his own Instagram, lounging with his little guy. The super swimmer wrote, "@boomerrphelps and I hanging out today watching some amazing golf!! #usopen @justinthomas34 @rickiefowler @jordanspieth."

Boomer's had quite the little life in his 13 months on the planet. It feels like just yesterday when Boomer stole the spotlight and captured our hearts at the 2016 Rio Olympics, cheering on his pops to continue his reign as the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Hollywood even fell in love with the baby, and Boomer quickly racked up photo opp after photo opp with stars like Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres and more.

Phelps isn't the only one who's all about the baby boy, Boomer's proud mama took to Instagram the day before his first birthday last month to share some special memories.

"Turning 1 tomorrow and some of his milestones include," Phelps' wife Nicole Johnson wrote, "On and off his cars, in and out of his wagon, climbing on everything but also turning around to get down, drinking from his own cup, making a drum out of anything, clapping when he hears an audience clap, and so much more... Happy Early Birthday to the most special gift we could have ever asked for."