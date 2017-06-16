Paris Jackson's uncle Jermaine Jackson is both proud and protective of his niece.

The brother of the late Michael Jackson, one of his nine siblings, talked to the U.K. newspaper The Sun about the 19-year-old model, actress and activist in an interview posted Friday, a day before the launch of the U.K. leg of the Jacksons' 50th anniversary tour.

"We're very proud of Paris," he said. "I just think we have to make sure she is OK because this business not kind to anybody. It can break you."

"You have to know when to hold them, when to fold them, when to make your move and when to hold back," he continued. "She's had an incredible logic path—she's had the entire Jackson family legacy as the logic."