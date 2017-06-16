Paris Jackson's uncle Jermaine Jackson is both proud and protective of his niece.
The brother of the late Michael Jackson, one of his nine siblings, talked to the U.K. newspaper The Sun about the 19-year-old model, actress and activist in an interview posted Friday, a day before the launch of the U.K. leg of the Jacksons' 50th anniversary tour.
"We're very proud of Paris," he said. "I just think we have to make sure she is OK because this business not kind to anybody. It can break you."
"You have to know when to hold them, when to fold them, when to make your move and when to hold back," he continued. "She's had an incredible logic path—she's had the entire Jackson family legacy as the logic."
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly
In March, it was revealed that Paris had signed a modeling contract with a top agency, IMG Models, joining the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio. The news came two months after she graced her first magazine cover—Rolling Stone.
Paris, whose net worth is estimated to be around $100 million, and her two siblings, Prince, 20, and Blanket, 15, attracted media attention throughout their childhood, when their dad made them wear veils in public. Before the days of social media, they tried to maintain a private life. Paris made headlines as a young teen when she attempted suicide several times.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
In recent years, she gained a fan following online, become involved in public activism and has begun to attend celebrity events more often. She wowed viewers at the 2017 Grammys and at her first Met Gala this year.
She is also dabbling in acting and is made her onscreen debut on Fox's new series Star this past March. She is currently filming the action comedy film Gringo, which also features Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried. In May, Paris tweeted that a person mistook her for a homeless person on the set.
Earlier this year, Paris talked about her fame and activism in an interview with Harpar's Bazaar.
"Plenty of times I've thought about not doing anything in the public eye and having my own private life," she said. "Then I started seeing how everything in the world is going. And I feel like each year it's getting worse."
"I know there are a lot of people who would feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things," she added. "I have a couple of ideas. I have a lot of ideas, but I'm still trying to figure out the right way to do it. I mean, I'm 18. I can't have it all together, but I do have a plan."