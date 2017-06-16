Frank Augstein - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Kate Middleton is ready to set sail.
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Friday casual for a marine-themed roadshow hosted by 1851 Trust, the official charity of the British America's Cup team, Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing.
Middleton, who serves as a royal patron of the organization, arrived to the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Center in London to partake in a a science and technology-themed treasure hunt with elementary school students. The goal of the event was to inspire students to get involved in STEM subjects—science, technology, engineering and math.
FRANK AUGSTEIN/AFP/Getty Images
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
During the visit, she was also slated to participate in an ocean plastics seabird activity to highlight the damage caused by single use plastics and promote sustainability. The mother of two was dressed according to theme on Friday, donning a pair of navy sailor pants and a crisp white blazer.
Fortunately for fashionistas everywhere, this look can be yours, too. The pants are from J. Crew and the blazer is from Zara. She paired the look with plaid loafer pumps and left her shiny tresses to blow around in the wind.
The 35-year-old appeared to be in great spirits as she was photographed laughing and smiling from ear to ear. During the visit, she sat down to chat with groups of children and, judging by their facial expressions, the kids were more than happy for her visit.
If their smiles weren't enough of an indication, one student gifted the royal with a bouquet of flowers, which she carried in stride.
Anchors aweigh!