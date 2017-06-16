During the visit, she was also slated to participate in an ocean plastics seabird activity to highlight the damage caused by single use plastics and promote sustainability. The mother of two was dressed according to theme on Friday, donning a pair of navy sailor pants and a crisp white blazer.

Fortunately for fashionistas everywhere, this look can be yours, too. The pants are from J. Crew and the blazer is from Zara. She paired the look with plaid loafer pumps and left her shiny tresses to blow around in the wind.

The 35-year-old appeared to be in great spirits as she was photographed laughing and smiling from ear to ear. During the visit, she sat down to chat with groups of children and, judging by their facial expressions, the kids were more than happy for her visit.

If their smiles weren't enough of an indication, one student gifted the royal with a bouquet of flowers, which she carried in stride.