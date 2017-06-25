He's a country music superstar. She's an A-list Hollywood actress. But together, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman make one sweet couple.

Today marks a very special day in this couple's relationship. As it turns out, they are celebrating 11 years of marital bliss.

Before we celebrate their special milestone with just some of the valuable lessons they have taught fans, we have to travel back to where it all began.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nicole was reminded of the very first photo she took with the "Cop Car" singer. What came next was an honest account of the beginning of their relationship.

"I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me," she revealed. "It's true! He didn't call me for four months." Fortunately, everything turned out more than a-okay.