Ariana Grande Slated to Become First Honorary Citizen of Manchester

Ariana Grande may be from the United States, but Manchester is proposing to open its arms to her permanently.

The four-time Grammy nominee is set to become the first honorary citizen of Manchester after her contributions to the city following the deadly Manchester Arena attack, which killed people and left many more injured.

In light of her One Love Manchester benefit concert in early June, which reportedly raised millions for the victims of the attack, Manchester town hall officials have announced plans to recognize the "great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit" in the aftermath of the attack with an event and granting honorary citizenship to the star, according to The Guardian.