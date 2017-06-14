Ariana Grande Slated to Become First Honorary Citizen of Manchester

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for One Love Manchester
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for One Love Manchester
Ariana Grande may be from the United States, but Manchester is proposing to open its arms to her permanently.
The four-time Grammy nominee is set to become the first honorary citizen of Manchester after her contributions to the city following the deadly Manchester Arena attack, which killed people and left many more injured.
In light of her One Love Manchester benefit concert in early June, which reportedly raised millions for the victims of the attack, Manchester town hall officials have announced plans to recognize the "great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit" in the aftermath of the attack with an event and granting honorary citizenship to the star, according to The Guardian.
Honoring Grande is part of a larger proposal to be able to recognize those who have contributed to Manchester in a significant way. Sir Richard Leese, the leader of the Manchester city council, said, "This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city."
"We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May, with love and courage rather than hatred and fear," he continued. "Ariana Grande exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official."
The proposal will go before the council on July 12.
Prior to the benefit concert, which featured A-list performances from stars like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Chris Martin, Grande also spent time visiting victims of the attack in the hospital.
"Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us," Grande promised her fans in a touching message after the attack.
"We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans, and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."
It seems Manchester will always be ready to greet her.