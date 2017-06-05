Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow are "trying to fix the impossible" this season on Botched!

Season four of the hit E! show premieres on June 18 and the doctors promise this will be a "very unique" season. Paul and Terry recently sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News at the NBC Summer Press Day, where they dished all about the upcoming episodes.

"This year, we've now taken it to the next level where we don't even know how to say 'no' to patients anymore," Paul shared. "So we're taking patients that have the most incredible complications that we've seen, telling them that they will have a complication, they do have a complication, but we're actually doing it because their lives are destroyed and we're trying to help them."