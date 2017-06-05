What Happens at The Abbey Recap: Marissa Splits With Her Boyfriend, Cory & Murray Have a Heated Argument & More!
Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow are "trying to fix the impossible" this season on Botched!
Season four of the hit E! show premieres on June 18 and the doctors promise this will be a "very unique" season. Paul and Terry recently sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News at the NBC Summer Press Day, where they dished all about the upcoming episodes.
"This year, we've now taken it to the next level where we don't even know how to say 'no' to patients anymore," Paul shared. "So we're taking patients that have the most incredible complications that we've seen, telling them that they will have a complication, they do have a complication, but we're actually doing it because their lives are destroyed and we're trying to help them."
Terry then joked, "Let me say that in a usable way."
"OK, thank you smart-ass," Paul replied.
Terry then explained that they had over 10,000 applications this season and they decided to pick the "worst of the worst" because they "need the most help."
He continued, "And so, the definition of impossible has been thrown out, we've operated on them and we are seeing complications of our own as a result of trying to fix the impossible. This is a very unique season."
Botched returns Sunday, June 18 at 9 p.m., only on E!