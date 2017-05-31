Heidi Montag just revealed the current status of her friendship with Lauren Conrad.

While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, the expecting mom-to-be was asked if she's heard from any of her former Hills co-stars since announcing her pregnancy this past April. And while Heidi revealed she's heard from Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari, it sounds like she hasn't spoken with Lauren.

"Audrina reached out and Kristin reached out and I stay in touch with them so they were really excited for me," Heidi shared with E!'s Melanie Bromley, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner.