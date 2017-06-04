"The collection was us finding our feet and identifying the type of clothes that will become the cornerstone for future collections," she said. "We have struck a balance I think between masculine and feminine dressing so there are suits in playful colors and dresses in unexpected fabrics such as PVC."

How long had she been sitting on the project before the public caught wind of the launch?

"I had been ramping up to making my own collection of clothes for quite some time," noted the pro. "But I waited until I had the confidence and the time to give it a go. Before this, I was busy with other projects and still had television and other fashion commitments. I knew this would be a full-time job, so I wanted to wait until I could focus on it fully and really give it the attention it demands."

When we asked if she had consulted any mentors in the making of her first-ever range, Alexa told us, "I didn't with this first one because it was so secret. We were working behind closed doors and keeping everything ultra hush hush. I think I didn't want the added pressure of people's preconceptions to cloud my judgement and, as such, this first set of clothes is very instinctive in terms of direction."