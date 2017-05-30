What Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Wearing to Find Love

Rachel Lindsay is well on her way to finding love!

After last season's heartbreak, Rachel has returned as The Bachelorette to give love another chance. Like every other season, she will swept on a number of romantic adventures, in hopes that one lucky guy will sweep her off of her feet. On one hand, these men are already considering marrying her (Read: this is not your typical, modern dating scenario). On the other hand, there is a large number of men constantly staring at her, plus millions of views.

Lucky for this Bachelorette, stylists Cary Fetman and Krystine Couch are at her side ready with a wardrobe worthy of romance. From basketball outings to brunch dates to cocktail parties, this lawyer-turned-tv-personality has to look picture-perfect for every occasion.

Need some help with your dating wardrobe? Keep scrolling for outfits for every occasion.

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Sitting Pretty

While waiting for her next date, the Bachelorette gets some shade in a floral dress.

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Self-Portrait

Floral Jacquard Sleeveless Mini Dress, $445

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Shoedazzle

Similar: Jayla, $59.95

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Say Cheese!

Rachel sports a simple black jumpsuit, paired with a chain belt while doing press for the show.

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Laundry by Shelli Segal

Jumpsuit, $195

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?

Rachel's pup, Copper, and a hot babe in a lace dress.

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Saylor

Saylor Maya Lace Sheath Dress, $124.99

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Stuart Weitzman

Nudistsong Ankle Strap Sandal, $398

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Glam Queen

When she shows up, she likes to show out!

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Mac Duggal

Similar: Embellished Body-Con Gown, $378

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Suzanne Kalan

Similar: Baguette Diamond Stick Drop Earrings, $8,700

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Rachel Zoe

Viv Ankle Strap Sandal, Now $179.97

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Basketball Babe

Going to the gym with your significant other? Try this winning ensemble! 

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Trouvé

Chiffon Bomber Jacket, $99

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Nike

Air Jordan 11 Retro "Space Jam," $229

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Lululemon

Anew Bra, $48

ESC: Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Wardrobe

Lululemon

All The Right Places Pant II, $128

Is this going to be a summer of romance?

With these wardrobe essentials, we say "Yes!"

