What Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Wearing to Find Love

ABC/Michael Yada
Rachel Lindsay is well on her way to finding love!
After last season's heartbreak, Rachel has returned as The Bachelorette to give love another chance. Like every other season, she will swept on a number of romantic adventures, in hopes that one lucky guy will sweep her off of her feet. On one hand, these men are already considering marrying her (Read: this is not your typical, modern dating scenario). On the other hand, there is a large number of men constantly staring at her, plus millions of views.
Lucky for this Bachelorette, stylists Cary Fetman and Krystine Couch are at her side ready with a wardrobe worthy of romance. From basketball outings to brunch dates to cocktail parties, this lawyer-turned-tv-personality has to look picture-perfect for every occasion.
Need some help with your dating wardrobe? Keep scrolling for outfits for every occasion.
While waiting for her next date, the Bachelorette gets some shade in a floral dress.
Similar: Jayla, $59.95
Rachel sports a simple black jumpsuit, paired with a chain belt while doing press for the show.
Jumpsuit, $195
Rachel's pup, Copper, and a hot babe in a lace dress.
Saylor Maya Lace Sheath Dress, $124.99
When she shows up, she likes to show out!
Similar: Embellished Body-Con Gown, $378
Similar: Baguette Diamond Stick Drop Earrings, $8,700
Viv Ankle Strap Sandal, Now $179.97
Going to the gym with your significant other? Try this winning ensemble!
Anew Bra, $48
Is this going to be a summer of romance?
With these wardrobe essentials, we say "Yes!"