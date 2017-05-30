Animaniacs May Be Coming Back to a TV Near You

Sit back and relax and get ready to laugh 'til you collapse, because Animaniacs is apparently on its way back.

Thanks to Steven Spielberg and Amblin Television, the beloved cartoon variety show is reportedly being rebooted, though no network is currently attached and Warner Brothers declined to comment.

The original Daytime Emmy-winning series, which ran from 1993 to 1995 on Fox Kids and Kids' WB, starred the three Warner siblings named Yakko, Wakoo, and Dot and featured a variety of segments, including "Pinky and the Brain" (which was later spun off) and a very catchy song about the state capitols.