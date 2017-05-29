Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods is breaking his silence just hours after it was revealed that he was arrested for a DUI in Florida.

The professional golfer addressed the incident and blamed an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" as the reason behind the event that took place late last night in Jupiter, Fl.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."