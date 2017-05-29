Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After DUI Arrest

Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Tiger Woods is breaking his silence just hours after it was revealed that he was arrested for a DUI in Florida.
The professional golfer addressed the incident and blamed an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" as the reason behind the event that took place late last night in Jupiter, Fl.
"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."
He continued, "I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."
Ultimately, Woods thanked the officers who handled his arrest. "I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism."
E! News previously reported that Woods was booked at 7:18 this morning after having been arrested at 3 a.m. for driving under the influence.
The booking sheet noted that the golf star had an unlawful blood alcohol level.
Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods, who lives in Jupiter Island, was released from custody at 10:50 a.m.