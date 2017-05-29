Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have may not officially made it public whether or not they're in a romantic relationship, but the two definitely went public (literally), attending the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival's Closing Night ceremony together over the weekend.

The two casually and cooly made their awards-show debut at the film fest's closing night. While they may have been with the who's who of film—the two looked like they only had eyes for each other.

The two were seen embracing, touching each other lightly and holding hands throughout the evening. Rooney, who wore a white gown and had her hair slicked back, was at Joaquin, who opted for a tuxedo paired with Converse, also left in the same car as the 42-year-old actor.