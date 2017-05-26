5 Days, 5 Ways: Olivia Palermo's Bomber Jacket Is Having a Moment

ESC: 5 Days, Rihanna

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Monday would have been business as usual, but then Rihanna and her oversized menswear happened.

When it comes to finding the perfect blazer (the one you can throw over any look and instantly be boardroom-ready) the first thing we usually look for is a perfect fit. Do the shoulders of the jacket match yours? How's the length? Are the sleeves too tight? But thanks to Riri, that doesn't have to be the case anymore.

A borrowed-from-the-boys blazer look can be just as chic. (Not to mention your outfit then gets an added dose of high-fashion with a side of edge.) Throw on a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and heels, and your cool factor will sky rocket.

ESC: 5 Days

Zara Double Breasted Jacket, $129

ESC: 5 Days, Olivia Palermo

James Devaney/GC Images

We know bomber jackets aren't going anywhere because Paris Hilton told us so. But here's one more Olivia Palermo -approved reason to keep them around: they're versatile. The style star's worn hers with a striped long sleeve, cropped trousers, Dior sunnies and pointed-toe mules creating a look that's truly ready for anything from the office to a dinner party. Slip the outerwear over a mini skirt look and you're adding some edge to a more feminine ensemble. Add a bomber to your simple jeans and T-shirt combo, and it's instantly elevated. See what we're getting at?

ESC: 5 Days

Topshop Embroidered Ma1 Bomber Jacket, $130

ESC: 5 Days, Karlie Kloss

James Devaney/GC Images

Backpacks aren't going anywhere—Karlie Kloss proves just how practical they can be. It's the only accessory that will literally carry your every need on a daily basis, so with your more casual looks consider this bag style.

ESC: 5 Days

Marc Jacobs Biker Leather-Trimmed Shell Backpack, $295

ESC: 5 Days, Tina Kunakey

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Here's proof your footwear really does set the tone for the whole outfit (no matter how loud a pattern you wear up top). Model Tina Kunakey left her Cannes hotel in a loudly-printed jumpsuit and platform sneakers. Had her shoes been chunky-heeled sandals or pumps, it would have made a completely different, dressier statement.

ESC: 5 Days

MM6 Maison Margiela White Leather Flatform Sneakers, $395

ESC: 5 Days, Izabel Goulart

Iconic/GC Images

Everyone knows florals make any outfit brighter, including Izabel Goulart. Raise your hemlines (it's almost summer, after all) and sport your best blooms then toss on a pair of heels, a clutch and walk out the door. It's an effortless way to look put together. And it works every time.

ESC: 5 Days

H&M Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $30

That's a wrap on this week.

