While Ariana Grande copes with the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing, one dad is giving her some very candid advice.

Patrick Millsaps, a father of three daughters ages 12 and 13, penned a lengthy message to the Grammy nominee on social media in which he urged the star to "take care of you first."

"You have been a part of our family for years. On occasion, your songs may have stayed on the radio AFTER I have dropped the girls off at school," he began with a touch of humor.

As the letter continued, Millsaps urged the 23-year-old not to blame herself for the deadly attack that took place. "You are no more responsible for the actions of an insane corward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel," he wrote.