While Ariana Grande copes with the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing, one dad is giving her some very candid advice.
Patrick Millsaps, a father of three daughters ages 12 and 13, penned a lengthy message to the Grammy nominee on social media in which he urged the star to "take care of you first."
"You have been a part of our family for years. On occasion, your songs may have stayed on the radio AFTER I have dropped the girls off at school," he began with a touch of humor.
As the letter continued, Millsaps urged the 23-year-old not to blame herself for the deadly attack that took place. "You are no more responsible for the actions of an insane corward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel," he wrote.
An open letter to @ArianaGrande #ManchesterBombing #ManchesterStrong #arianastaystrong #ArianaGrandeConcert #love #hope #peace #song pic.twitter.com/Sx7IPj3UIe— Patrick Millsaps (@PatrickMillsaps) May 24, 2017
Since she's suspended her Dangerous Woman tour, the dad has some suggestions for Grande in her personal time. "Spend time with your God, you family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it," he advised.
However, he also encouraged her to return to the spotlight—when it's right, of course.
"When and only when you are ready….SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy," Millsaps concluded. "Your fans aren't going anywhere."
She has already heeded one portion of his advice. After the attack on Monday at her show, Grande returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla. to be with all of her family, close friends and beau Mac Miller.
"This has really traumatized her. She has a really big support system and has been leaning on a few key people," a source told E! News exclusively.
As we previously reported, she's now entirely focused on the victims of this tragedy. "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," her team said in a statement first shared on social media right after the bombing.
"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."