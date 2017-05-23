EXCLUSIVE!

Ariana Grande Reunites With Mac Miller in Florida After Manchester Bombing

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 23, 2017 11:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ariana Grande has left the U.K.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, moments after the 23-year-old singer finished her concert at Manchester Arena, a suicide bomber detonated a device in the venue's foyer, killing 22 people and injuring 59 more. Three of the victims have been identified so far, with the youngest being an 8-year-old girl. After the attack, Ariana tweeted that she felt "broken," writing, "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."

Ariana later boarded a private plane with her mom, Joan Grande, and Beagle-Chihuahua mix, Toulouse, and returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla. "They were met at the airport by Ariana's boyfriend, Mac Miller," a source tells E! News. "When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss. Mac also gave Ariana's mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car. Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn't get much sleep. She seemed like she just wanted to get home and be with her loved ones."

Read

Royal Family Shares Messages of Hope After Manchester Arena Attack

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Post Manchester Bombing

SPLASH NEWS/ BACKGRID

Ariana Grande, Post Manchester Bombing

SPLASH NEWS/ BACKGRID

The "One Last Time" singer is scheduled to perform Thursday at London's O2 Arena. A source tells E! News that a decision hasn't been made yet regarding the rest of the Dangerous Woman tour, as they are focused on the victims right now. At this point in time, Ariana's team has not decided whether Thursday's show will continue as planned.

A rep for the O2 Arena said Tuesday, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families. We are in contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande's tour and will update as soon as we have further information regarding the planned dates at The O2."

Anyone visiting the O2 Arena should allow extra time for enhanced security checks.

Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement late Monday. "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the senseless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives," Braun said. "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Greater Manchester Police said Tuesday that they arrested a 23-year-old man in the south of the city in connection with the attack; his name is being withheld for the time being. They later identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Tragedy , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Mac Miller
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

Chris Pine, Toronto Film Festival 2018

Chris Pine, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Stars Kick Off the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Mac Miller Dead: Celebrity Friends Mourn Late Rapper

Lil Xan

Lil Xan Cozies Up to Instagram Model, But Insists She's Not His Girlfriend

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26: Remembering the Rapper's Life in Pictures

Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney Isn't Too Interested in Seeing Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.