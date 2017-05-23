Ariana Grande has left the U.K.
Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, moments after the 23-year-old singer finished her concert at Manchester Arena, a suicide bomber detonated a device in the venue's foyer, killing 22 people and injuring 59 more. Three of the victims have been identified so far, with the youngest being an 8-year-old girl. After the attack, Ariana tweeted that she felt "broken," writing, "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."
Ariana later boarded a private plane with her mom, Joan Grande, and Beagle-Chihuahua mix, Toulouse, and returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla. "They were met at the airport by Ariana's boyfriend, Mac Miller," a source tells E! News. "When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss. Mac also gave Ariana's mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car. Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn't get much sleep. She seemed like she just wanted to get home and be with her loved ones."
The "One Last Time" singer is scheduled to perform Thursday at London's O2 Arena. A source tells E! News that a decision hasn't been made yet regarding the rest of the Dangerous Woman tour, as they are focused on the victims right now. At this point in time, Ariana's team has not decided whether Thursday's show will continue as planned.
A rep for the O2 Arena said Tuesday, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families. We are in contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande's tour and will update as soon as we have further information regarding the planned dates at The O2."
Anyone visiting the O2 Arena should allow extra time for enhanced security checks.
Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement late Monday. "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the senseless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives," Braun said. "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
Greater Manchester Police said Tuesday that they arrested a 23-year-old man in the south of the city in connection with the attack; his name is being withheld for the time being. They later identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber.