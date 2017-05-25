This town is big enough for two boss babies!

Less than two months after the release of The Boss Baby, Universal Pictures announced that a sequel is officially in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alec Baldwin is reuniting with DreamWorks Animation to make The Boss Baby 2.

As moviegoers know, the actor lent his voice as Boss Baby in the original movie based on Marla Frazee's picture-book series.

The first film centered around a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby who joins his seven-year-old bother to stop the CEO of Puppy Co.