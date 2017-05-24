Best Memorial Day Sales of 2017

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: Dakota Johnson, Shopping

EVGA / BACKGRID

Point me in the direction of a celeb (or human being) that doesn't love a good sale.

If you're an avid shopper like Dakota Johnson, you're probably already mapping out your weekend. Wake up, get online, shop, shop, shop!

So to make things easier on your search engine, we've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day weekend sales The World Wide Web has to offer. Exciting, no? Whether you're purchasing for yourself (after all, it is your hard-earned money) or you'll be browsing for birthday gifts, these are the offers you need to know about.

Credit cards at the ready!

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2017: Best Dressed Stars

Now on your marks...get set...GO!

Happy hunting—and may the odds be ever in your favor.

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

2(X)IST

Take 25 percent off your order + $10 off every $100 (sale included) with code SUMMER.

Women's Mesh Panel Legging, $48

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

360 Cashmere

Spend $400, save $100 or spend $800, save $200.

360 Cashmere Embrey, $299

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

3x1

Take an extra 25 percent off all sale items with code MDW25.

3x1 W3 Higher Ground Gusset Crop Vasto, $265

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Archive Shoes

Take 30 percent off 'The Bleecker' with code Archive30.

Archive Shoes The Bleecker Boot, $398

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

ASH

Take 30% off all styles.

ASH Nak Bis White Sneaker, $198

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

ASOS

Take 20 percent off full-priced items through May 26.

Glamorous Long Sleeve Floral Print Top with Frills, $60

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Bloomingdales

Use the code BROWNBAG to take an extra 20 percent off selected sale and clearance items through May 30.

Coach Small Swagger Satchel 21, Was: $350, Now: $184

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Carbon & Hyde

Take 15 percent off site wide.

Carbon & Hyde Rose Ear Chain, $920

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Cotton On

Take 30 percent off site wide on 5/30.

Cotton On Woven Margot Slip Dress, $25

 

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Dear Frances

Take 25 percent off all styles (excluding the Pre-Fall 2017 collection) with code MEMORIAL25.

Dear Frances Jen Slide Weave, $340

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Endless Summer

Take 15 percent off all sale items, excludes new arrivals, with code MEMDAY15.

Endless Summer Honor One-Shoulder Dress, $158

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Feiyue

Take 25 percent off all regularly priced items with the code memorial16.

Feiyue Fe Lo Classic, $65

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Forever 21

Through 5/29, take an extra 30 percent off sale items with code EXTRA30, and receive free shipping on all orders on May 30.

Forever 21 Frayed Paisley Square Scarf, Was: $6, Now: $5

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

H&M

Save up to 60 percent through May 30. Plus, on the 30th, save an extra 30 percent on your entire purchase over $100, online only.

H&M Short Skirt, $35

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Hanky Panky

Take up to 65 percent off select products.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Low-Rise Thong, $20

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

HOBO

Free shipping on all orders + 25 percent off full-priced items with code MEMDAY2017.

HOBO

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Intermix

Get an extra 40 percent off hundreds of new markdowns through June 1.

AG Phoebe Vintage High-Waisted Tapered Leg Jeans, Was: $235, $159

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

JADE Swim

Take 25 percent off site wide, through 5/30.

JADE Swim Apex One Piece, $198

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Joe's Jeans

Free shipping & returns + 25 percent off select women's and men's items with code MEM25.

Joe's Jeans The Clean Cuff Mid Rise Skinny Crop, $172

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Kenneth Cole

Save up to 60 percent online and take an extra 30 percent off with the code usa.

Kenneth Cole Women's Kam Leather Sneaker, $120

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Matisse Footwear

Take 20 percent off across the board with code memorialweekend17 (Sale items exempt), through 5/29.

Matisse Footwear Cammy, $170

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Michael Kors

Take 25 percent off already reduced styles, through 5/29.

Michael Michael Kors Printed Off-the-Shoulder Dress, Was: $150, Now: $90

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Moda Operandi

Get up to 50 percent off through 5/30. During the 48-hour sale from 5/29 to 5/30, receive up to 60 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off when you use code MOEXTRA20.

Dion Lee Double Sunglasses, $320

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

NakedCashmere

Spend $300, save $50 + spend $600, save $100 from 5/26 through 5/29.

NakedCashmere Aubrina Pant, $225

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

NYDJ

Take 25 percent off non-sale items online with promo code MEMORIAL.

NYDJ Alina Legging, $114

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Panarea Couture

Take 25 percent off site wide from 5/25 - 5/30.

Panarea Couture Veronica One Piece Camaleonte, $180

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Peace Love World

Take an additional 30 percent off sale and last chance items from 5/26-5/30 with code MDAY30 + free shipping on orders over $100.

Peace Love World World Peace Zip Hoodie, Was: $70, Now: $28

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Pierre Hardy

Take 50 percent off select S/S '16 styles. 

Pierre Hardy Memphis Sandal, Was: $795, Now: $398

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

PUMA

Site wide free shipping from 5/26 - 5/29.

PUMA by Rihanna Creeper White Leather, $150

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Rebecca Minkoff

Take up to 50 percent off new sale styles through 5/30.

Rebecca Minkoff Buffy Dress, Was: $198, Now: $133

 

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

REVOLVE

Get up to 50 percent off.

LPA x Revolve Pants 224, Was: $220, Now: $99

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

ROXY.com

Up to 40 percent off all sale items, through 5/29.

Roxy Festival Fun Tall Tri Bikini Top, Was: $44, Now: $23

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Sam Edelman

Take 30 percent off site wide with the code VIPSUMMER through 5/30.

Sam Edelman Natty Platform Espadrille, $90

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Seafolly

For every $150 you spend, receive $50 off, 5/25 through 5/29 online and in store.

Seafolly Lola Rae Action Back Tri Bikini Top, $92

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Smoke x Mirrors

Take 20 percent off core styles with code SxMemDay20 + 10 percent off Sodapop and GEO style code SxMemDay10.

Smoke x Mirrors Geo VIII Gun Metal, $350

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Soludos

Up to 30 percent off select spring styles on 5/24.

Soludos Knotted Leather Slide Sandal, $99

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Solid & Striped

Take 20 percent off the whole site with code MDW20, through 5/29.

Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie, $158

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

St. John

40 percent off select spring styles online and in store on 5/26.

St. John Avani Rose Jacquard Ankle Length Pants, $995

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Topshop

Take 30 percent off selected lines including shoes, blouses, dresses, swim, and more, through 5/31.

Topshop Tie Side Stripe Bardot Top, $48

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

Urban Outfitters

Take advantage of the Long Weekend Sale in-store and online through 5/30 + receive 25 percent off women's shorts and graphic tees.

Urban Renewal Recycled Levi's Destroyed Denim Bermuda Shorts, $59

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

WET Swimwear

Take 30 percent off site wide through 5/30 with code MMRLDAY17.

WET Swimwear Meri Top, $98

ESC: Memorial Day Sales

White + Warren

Take 25 percent off sale styles + free ground shipping with code SPRING25.

White + Warren Essential Cashmere Pocket Tee, Was: $175, Now: $139

Get anything good?

Proud of you.

