Best Memorial Day Sales of 2017

Point me in the direction of a celeb (or human being) that doesn't love a good sale.

If you're an avid shopper like Dakota Johnson, you're probably already mapping out your weekend. Wake up, get online, shop, shop, shop!

So to make things easier on your search engine, we've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day weekend sales The World Wide Web has to offer. Exciting, no? Whether you're purchasing for yourself (after all, it is your hard-earned money) or you'll be browsing for birthday gifts, these are the offers you need to know about.

Credit cards at the ready!