The roof is on fire!

Kourtney Kardashian is to the rescue (or maybe not) in this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians.

With the help of the local fire department, Khloe Kardashian puts her sister's decision-making skills to test with a series of fire drills in a fake burning building. But will indecisive Kourt have what it takes to save "damsel in distress" Kris Jenner in a timely manner?

"You are one of the worst decision makers of all time, so you're going to lead this whole excursion," Khloe instructs as they suit up in protective gear.