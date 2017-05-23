Scenario: You have a big meeting or red-carpet-worthy event to attend tomorrow. Too bad there's a red pimple about to rear its ugly black head. It happens…to celebs, too. Unlike the stars, however, you probably don't have a celeb dermatologist on call to give that bugger a cortisone shot, which shrinks papules, nodules or cysts in 24 hours.

Instead, your over-the-counter acne cream has one night to work its magic. Don't get in its way—here's how to get the most out of your spot treatment while you sleep.