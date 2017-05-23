Raymond Hall/GC Images
Raymond Hall/GC Images
With a new stage persona, comes a new wardrobe.
Miley Cyrus has successful reinvented herself, yet again, and we're really into this new look of hers. (Especially when it comes to the breezy, casual, "Malibu"-esque vibes of her recent press tour ensembles.) The singer has traded her barely-there, nipple-pasty-clad costumes for elevated versions of what you probably wear every weekend: denim shorts and flowy dresses. It's relatable to say the least.
And there's one designer in particular who's really helping the star get that message across: Lily Ashwell. With a store in Venice Beach, California and a team that consists of close family and friends, Lily's business is right on par with Miley's current look.
From dresses (like the one above) to cropped tees to tank tops, she's worn them all. So check out her exact buys, then browse the similar options we've rounded up for you.
Poppy Dress - Sprig, $265
High Slit Wrap Dress, $143
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
How cute is the signer's jeans and a baby tee look? Exactly.
Baby Tee, $95
Kevin Mazur\/Getty Images for SiriusXM
This vintage-inspired dress and white heels are "Malibu" perfection.
Sophia Dress, $225
Floral Wrap Dress, $60
Kaley Wrap-Effect Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress, Was: $398, Now: $180
Axelle\/Bauer-Griffin\/FilmMagic
This all-white Wango Tango ensemble is everything you want in a summer weekend look.
Baby Tank, $85
Abbreviated Square Scoop Neck Tank, Was: $15, Now: $10
Brami Black Bra Top, $20
It's that laid-back style kind of look.
Who's craving a trip to Malibu now?