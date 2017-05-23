Miley Cyrus Can't Stop Wearing This Designer You Don't Yet Know About

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Raymond Hall/GC Images

With a new stage persona, comes a new wardrobe.

Miley Cyrus has successful reinvented herself, yet again, and we're really into this new look of hers. (Especially when it comes to the breezy, casual, "Malibu"-esque vibes of her recent press tour ensembles.) The singer has traded her barely-there, nipple-pasty-clad costumes for elevated versions of what you probably wear every weekend: denim shorts and flowy dresses. It's relatable to say the least.

And there's one designer in particular who's really helping the star get that message across: Lily Ashwell. With a store in Venice Beach, California and a team that consists of close family and friends, Lily's business is right on par with Miley's current look.

Photos

Cannes 2017: Best Dressed Stars

From dresses (like the one above) to cropped tees to tank tops, she's worn them all. So check out her exact buys, then browse the similar options we've rounded up for you.

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Lily Ashwell

Poppy Dress - Sprig, $265

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Boohoo

Maya Floral Kimono Sleeve Tie Wrap Midi Dress, $35

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Stillwater

High Slit Wrap Dress, $143

ESC: Lily Ashwell

W118 by Walter Baker

Shanice Floral-Print Crepe de Chine Midi Dress, $84

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

How cute is the signer's jeans and a baby tee look? Exactly. 

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Lily Ashwell

Baby Tee, $95

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Topshop

1992 New York Cropped T-Shirt, $28

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Full Tilt

Essential Solid Women's Baby Tee, $13

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Simon Miller

Yucca Cropped Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Top, $70 

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Kevin Mazur\/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Miley Cyrus

This vintage-inspired dress and white heels are "Malibu" perfection.

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Lily Ashwell

Sophia Dress, $225

ESC: Lily Ashwell

H&M

Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $40

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Mango

Floral Wrap Dress, $60

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Diane von Furstenberg

Kaley Wrap-Effect Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress, Was: $398, Now: $180

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Axelle\/Bauer-Griffin\/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus

This all-white Wango Tango ensemble is everything you want in a summer weekend look.

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Lily Ashwell

Baby Tank, $85

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Topshop

Cropped Ribbed Cami Vest, $10

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Express

Abbreviated Square Scoop Neck Tank, Was: $15, Now: $10

ESC: Lily Ashwell

Free People

Brami Black Bra Top, $20

It's that laid-back style kind of look.

Who's craving a trip to Malibu now?

