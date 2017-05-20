Here's What Kate Middleton Wore to Sister Pippa Middleton's Wedding

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Pippa Middleton famously made a sartorial splash at her sister's wedding six years ago—and today it was Kate Middleton's turn to make her own fashion statement.
While her younger sister said "I do" to James Matthews, the mother of two took in the Saturday ceremony from the pews along with her royal husband, Prince William
As the milestone occasion required, the 35-year-old donned her wedding best, opting for a blush v-neck frock with a tailored waist and puffed sleeves. The ensemble was the creation of British label Alexander McQueen.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with a matching fascinator adorned with a flower appliqué and a pair of Kiki McDonough special edition earrings priced at £7,500.
Always elegant, the fashionista wore her hair pulled back into a classic chignon and completed the entire look with Gianvito Rossi suede nude pumps.
Whether the brand choice was purposeful or a simple coincidence, Pippa famously garnered tons of attention at her sister's nuptials in 2011 thanks to a curve-hugging cream gown by McQueen. Of course, the label is one of the duchess' favorites as her own wedding gown was also by McQueen.
Six years ago, then-27-year-old Pippa skyrocketed to immense fame thanks to the worldwide photos of her carrying her older sister's veil with her back to the cameras.
"As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and—you may say—its backside," she later joked at a London event.
