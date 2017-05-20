Here's What Kate Middleton Wore to Sister Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Pippa Middleton famously made a sartorial splash at her sister's wedding six years ago—and today it was Kate Middleton's turn to make her own fashion statement.

While her younger sister said "I do" to James Matthews, the mother of two took in the Saturday ceremony from the pews along with her royal husband, Prince William

As the milestone occasion required, the 35-year-old donned her wedding best, opting for a blush v-neck frock with a tailored waist and puffed sleeves. The ensemble was the creation of British label Alexander McQueen.