Here's What Kate Middleton Wore to Sister Pippa Middleton's Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress and Whole Outfit Details Revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Where Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton famously made a sartorial splash at her sister's wedding six years ago—and today it was Kate Middleton's turn to make her own fashion statement. 

While her younger sister said "I do" to James Matthews, the mother of two took in the Saturday ceremony from the pews along with her royal husband, Prince William

As the milestone occasion required, the 35-year-old donned her wedding best, opting for a blush v-neck frock with a tailored waist and puffed sleeves. The ensemble was the creation of British label Alexander McQueen. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with a matching fascinator adorned with a flower appliqué and a pair of Kiki McDonough special edition earrings priced at £7,500. 

Always elegant, the fashionista wore her hair pulled back into a classic chignon and completed the entire look with Gianvito Rossi suede nude pumps. 

Read

Pippa Middleton and More Celebs Who've Been Both a Bridesmaid and a Bride

Whether the brand choice was purposeful or a simple coincidence, Pippa famously garnered tons of attention at her sister's nuptials in 2011 thanks to a curve-hugging cream gown by McQueen. Of course, the label is one of the duchess' favorites as her own wedding gown was also by McQueen. 

Six years ago, then-27-year-old Pippa skyrocketed to immense fame thanks to the worldwide photos of her carrying her older sister's veil with her back to the cameras. 

"As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and—you may say—its backside," she later joked at a London event. 

What do you think of Kate's look? Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ Pippa Middleton , Kate Middleton , Royals , Weddings , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again