Stars Who Took a Break From the Spotlight

Taylor Swift has been noticeably missing from the spotlight for nearly four months now.

In fact, up until photos surfaced of the singer over the weekend, the last time we saw T.Swift was in January!

So what's the deal? An insider told E! News earlier this month, "Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months. She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."