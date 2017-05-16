Stars Who Took a Break From the Spotlight

Taylor Swift has been noticeably missing from the spotlight for nearly four months now.
In fact, up until photos surfaced of the singer over the weekend, the last time we saw T.Swift was in January!
So what's the deal? An insider told E! News earlier this month, "Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months. She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."
The source added, "She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that's it."
But while you may still be a little weirded out about her disappearance, she's actually not alone. In fact, some of Swift's besties—like Selena Gomez, Lorde and Ed Sheeran—have all taken a break from the public eye.
Take a look below to find out which other stars went missing from the spotlight for a bit...
The actress and singer took nearly four months out of the spotlight in 2016 in order to focus on herself and her health. Not only did she step away from all social media, she also entered a rehab facility in Tennessee to focus on her emotional well-being.
The "Royals" singer decided to retreat back to her hometown and step away from Hollywood and her music for nearly two years. She said she needed to re-find herself and her voice after sky-rocketing to fame at just 16 years old.
The redhead disappeared from social media and the spotlight for a full year in order to travel and take some time to experience life for himself and not "through a screen." Upon his return with his new album, Divided, he explained, "I feel like life is all about balance, and my life wasn't balanced. Taking it all off the scale balanced it, oddly enough."
The reality star took a three-month break from the spotlight following the terrifying Paris robbery in October 2016.
Ever since his best friend died in 2006, the controversial rapper has been in and out of the public eye. He occasionally makes a return with a new song, but for the most part, he remains one of Hollywood's most notorious recluses.
The mother-of-two took time off after 2013 to be with her family. In March, she reappeared and opened up about her time away from the spotlight. "I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhirable. And then...I don't know, time just went on," she admitted.
After starring in nearly 20 films in 10 years, the Bridget Jones' Diary actress decided to take about six years out of the spotlight. Upon her return with Bridget Jones' Baby last year, she explained her disappearance. "I was fatigued and wasn't taking the time I needed to recover between projects, and it caught up with me. I got sick of the sound of my own voice: it was time to go away and grow up a bit," she said. "I found anonymity, so I could have exchanges with people on a human level and be seen and heard, not be defined by this image that precedes me when I walk into a room. You cannot be a good storyteller if you don't have life experiences, and you can't relate to people."
Well, wherever she is, we hope T.Swift is getting the time away that she needs, too!