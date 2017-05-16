Just hours after they revealed they were no longer a couple, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell's breakup was swiftly filed under "saw it coming a mile away."

It's hard to pinpoint why, exactly, no one on earth was surprised, the Bachelor-bred couple having stuck it out for well over a year. Though the question mark punctuating the title of their spin-off series, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? didn't exactly help their believability factor. Calling off the wedding in November wasn't much of a vote of confidence in forever, either…

Anyway, the two certainly had the best intentions for their relationship when they started out, and they still gave love a valiant effort, an effort made all the more taxing by the split rumors that plagued them from day one. And boy did Ben do his best to deny that they were over, as recently as February going on about his reluctance to "respond to rumors or"—how topical—"'fake news,'" but his hand had been forced.