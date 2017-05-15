Maksim Chmerkovskiy can't help but gush over his soon-to-be-wifey Peta Murgatroyd.
The Dancing With the Stars couple is set to walk down the aisle in less than two months, and though things have been stressful, Maksim has never doubted why he fell in love with Peta.
In fact, E! News caught up with the couple at the Steve Irwin Gala dinner at the SLS Hotel over the weekend where Maks gushed over the mother of their son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, ahead of Mother's Day.
"To me, she's the best at everything motherly," he said about Peta. "She's very sensual, she's feminine, she's strict when she needs to be. She's already making an incredible mom…I thought I'd be tough, and she'd be kind of goofy, and it's completely not that. So, it goes to show, you don't know when those motherly instincts will kick in and what you become as a person. She's amazing!"
Peta also opened up about motherhood and how it's greatly affected her.
"I never knew it would be right now. I'm 30," she admitted. "I think it's the perfect time for everything. I feel—hate to use the word 'blessed'—but I really do. I feel so grateful for having my little family right now. Life is so good. Life is amazing. I couldn't ask for anything more."
David Livingston/Getty Images
Aside from raising their baby boy, the couple is also at the end of planning their July wedding.
"I think it's less than two months maybe," Peta told us. "I had a stressful morning this morning actually, trying to organize rooming situations for people. It was my first moment of wedding stress. But no, everything's going to plan!"
However, she's still waiting on one very important thing: the dress!
"It's currently still in Paris. So I'm waiting for it to be shipped back," she revealed.
The two are fortunate enough to be able to include little Shai in their nuptials, but he won't be playing ring bearer just yet.
"He can't walk down the aisle yet," Peta said, "But he will be carried down the aisle in some way."
As for any bachelor party plans, we also chatted with Maksim's brother Val Chmerkovskiy who revealed there isn't much in the works just yet...and for good reason!
"Peta already called me about that. She wants to know all the plans for the bachelor party," Val joked. "But I have very few plans. Our entire life has been one big bachelor party, so it's nice to celebrate the wedding and celebrate family and each other and two incredible people coming together."
Touché!