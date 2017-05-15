Maksim Chmerkovskiy can't help but gush over his soon-to-be-wifey Peta Murgatroyd.

The Dancing With the Stars couple is set to walk down the aisle in less than two months, and though things have been stressful, Maksim has never doubted why he fell in love with Peta.

In fact, E! News caught up with the couple at the Steve Irwin Gala dinner at the SLS Hotel over the weekend where Maks gushed over the mother of their son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, ahead of Mother's Day.

"To me, she's the best at everything motherly," he said about Peta. "She's very sensual, she's feminine, she's strict when she needs to be. She's already making an incredible mom…I thought I'd be tough, and she'd be kind of goofy, and it's completely not that. So, it goes to show, you don't know when those motherly instincts will kick in and what you become as a person. She's amazing!"