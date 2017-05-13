Harry Styles Covers Kanye West at First-Ever Solo Concert

Vantagenews / BACKGRID
We guess Harry Styles is on Team Kanye?!
The One Directioner may have thrown some major shade at his ex Taylor Swift when he played his first-ever solo concert in London at Garage Club on Saturday night. The show was a surprise gig, announced earlier in the day with only a limited amount of tickets up for grabs. During the last-minute concert, the 23-year-old performed a rather soulful cover of Kanye West's hit "Ultralight Beam," off his Life of Pablo album—and the crowd was digging it! We wonder if Tay is?
For the secret show, the former boybander looked the picture-perfect rock star, donning a silken purple Gucci suit, complete with an embroidered dragon, black button-down shirt and Roker boots.
Harry Styles covering KANYE WEST at his first ever solo show! Ultralight Beam ???????????? pic.twitter.com/rFvquupm85— Howell Davies (@HOWELLDAVIES) May 13, 2017
Styles has been making the rounds recently to promote his self-titled first album, which dropped this weekend. The album has already made headlines with a song, "Two Ghosts," which is rumored to possibly be about his short-lived romance with T-Swizz. Oh we knew you were trouble, Harry!
When asked by BBC1's Nick Grimshaw if the song was about his former flame, who has a pretty known and pretty intense rivalry with the rapper whose song the Brit selected to perform tonight, the crooner said, "I think it's pretty self-explanatory." Sounds like a yes to us!
Harry is about to begin his first solo tour, Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in seconds earlier this month. The tour begins on Sept. 19 in San Francisco and will end in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 8.
The heartthrob has also been making a slew of promo stops in America to prep for his inaugural album drop and world tour. He was recently a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. During the sketch show, Harry, Jimmy Fallon and Nile Rodgers played a cover of David Bowie's classic "Let's Dance."
The singer with the famed coif will displaying his unique vocal and fashion styles all next week, as he's slated for a week-long residency on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden May 15-18.