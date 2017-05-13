Harry Styles Covers Kanye West at First-Ever Solo Concert

Styles has been making the rounds recently to promote his self-titled first album, which dropped this weekend. The album has already made headlines with a song, "Two Ghosts," which is rumored to possibly be about his short-lived romance with T-Swizz. Oh we knew you were trouble, Harry!

When asked by BBC1's Nick Grimshaw if the song was about his former flame, who has a pretty known and pretty intense rivalry with the rapper whose song the Brit selected to perform tonight, the crooner said, "I think it's pretty self-explanatory." Sounds like a yes to us!

Harry is about to begin his first solo tour, Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in seconds earlier this month. The tour begins on Sept. 19 in San Francisco and will end in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 8.