Mess with Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and don't expect her to stay quiet.

The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday in response to Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore's recent comments about her financial situation. In case you missed it, Moore threw some blatant shade at Kim during an appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, in which she weighed in on Zolciak-Biermann's possible return to the Bravo series.

"Yeah, Kim is coming back," Kenya quipped sarcastically. "Kim needs a check, so Kim will be back."

"What about Tardy for the Party, wasn't that doing well?" the host asked, before Moore answered, "The checks were tardy, so she's all here."