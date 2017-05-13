Getty Images
Mess with Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and don't expect her to stay quiet.
The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday in response to Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore's recent comments about her financial situation. In case you missed it, Moore threw some blatant shade at Kim during an appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, in which she weighed in on Zolciak-Biermann's possible return to the Bravo series.
"Yeah, Kim is coming back," Kenya quipped sarcastically. "Kim needs a check, so Kim will be back."
"What about Tardy for the Party, wasn't that doing well?" the host asked, before Moore answered, "The checks were tardy, so she's all here."
It didn't take long for Kim to offer an extremely candid response, where she claims Kenya is purposefully stirring up drama for RHOA's tenth season.
"Hmm this s--t is funny!!" the controversial star wrote. "6 seasons in on Don't Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less then 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally's beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend."
Kim continued, "Sweetie don't try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season. Thx to all my supportive followers for keepin me in the loop!"
The pair butt heads on the season finale of the Atlanta-based franchise, as Kim returned to attend Sheree Whitfield's Chateau Sheree housewarming party. E! News spoke exclusively to Zolciak-Biermann about the feud, and why she didn't expect get into it with Moore.
"But I definitely didn't think I'd be duking it out with whatever her name is, Kenya. I call her Kendra all the time. Whatever the f--k her name is. Miss Negative Nancy over there," she teased.
When asked if an offer from Bravo is on the table for Kim to consider, she didn't shy away from discussing the positives of a paycheck.
"Listen, I'm in season six of Don't Be Tardy," she told us. "I'm super happy, I get paid to film with my family. It doesn't really get much better than that. But I'm very motivated by money, also. I'd be dumb to tell you opposite."
