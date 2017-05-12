American Idol is back and it's in need of some judges!

In case you haven't heard, ABC is reviving the singing competition reality show this year for a 2017-2018 season. Fox officially ended Idol's 15-season run in 2016.

Shortly after the revival news was announced, fans began wondering who the new judges might be and one major name in the mix was original AI winner Kelly Clarkson. Unfortunately for American Idol, Clarkson announced yesterday that she's joining season 14 of Idol competitor The Voice as a new coach. Sorry, Idol!

