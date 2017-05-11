With Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, what you see is what you get.

Despite a report claiming the newly paired morning show co-hosts have gotten "off to a rocky start" in their second week on Live, fans shouldn't believe the rumors. "They're thrilled to be working together, and it shows," a rep for the show tells E! News. "Their chemistry is palpable."

What's more, a source close to the program is adamant that there is "no truth" to Page Six's gossipy report of "friction" between Ripa and Seacrest, who are longtime friends. "They get along famously. They truly love each other and speak several times a day. They respect each one another. She supports his other commitments and he supports hers. Ryan and Kelly have the same work ethic and values," the source explains to E! News. "That's why it works so well."