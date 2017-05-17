Young Sheldon Officially Meets Old Sheldon in CBS' Fall 2017 Schedule

Young Sheldon it about to meet Old Sheldon.

CBS released its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Wednesday, and while most of the network's line-up has remained the same, there are a few changes, like NCIS: Los Angeles moving to a new night.

The Big Bang Theory fans will be happy to see that the highly anticipated spinoff, which centers on a young Sheldon (so yeah, it's named Young Sheldon), will be paired with the mothershow. Double the bazinga!

Note: Football dominates the schedule until Nov. 2, so for Monday and Thursday's line-ups, we've listed CBS' schedule for the first five weeks, before football ends and the schedule changes.

Check out the full schedule below (New shows are in caps): 

MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory / Kevin Can Wait

8:30-9 p.m. 9JKL

9-9:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait / ME, MYSELF AND I

9:30-10 p.m. ME, MYSELF AND I / Superior Donuts

10-11 p.m. Scorpion
 
TUESDAY
8-9-10 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. Bull

10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY
8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. SEAL TEAM

10 p.m. Criminal Minds

 
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / The Big Bang Theory

8:30-9 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / YOUNG SHELDON

9-9:30 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / Mom

9:30-10 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / Life in Pieces

10-11 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / S.W.A.T.

 
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. MacGyver

9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods

SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m. WISDOM OF THE CROWD

9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary

Midseason: New series BY THE BOOK and INSTINCT will debut later in the year, along with returning shows, Code Black, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss.

