Young Sheldon it about to meet Old Sheldon.

CBS released its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Wednesday, and while most of the network's line-up has remained the same, there are a few changes, like NCIS: Los Angeles moving to a new night.

The Big Bang Theory fans will be happy to see that the highly anticipated spinoff, which centers on a young Sheldon (so yeah, it's named Young Sheldon), will be paired with the mothershow. Double the bazinga!

Note: Football dominates the schedule until Nov. 2, so for Monday and Thursday's line-ups, we've listed CBS' schedule for the first five weeks, before football ends and the schedule changes.