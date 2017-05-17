Young Sheldon it about to meet Old Sheldon.
CBS released its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Wednesday, and while most of the network's line-up has remained the same, there are a few changes, like NCIS: Los Angeles moving to a new night.
The Big Bang Theory fans will be happy to see that the highly anticipated spinoff, which centers on a young Sheldon (so yeah, it's named Young Sheldon), will be paired with the mothershow. Double the bazinga!
Note: Football dominates the schedule until Nov. 2, so for Monday and Thursday's line-ups, we've listed CBS' schedule for the first five weeks, before football ends and the schedule changes.
CBS
Check out the full schedule below (New shows are in caps):
MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory / Kevin Can Wait
8:30-9 p.m. 9JKL
9-9:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait / ME, MYSELF AND I
9:30-10 p.m. ME, MYSELF AND I / Superior Donuts
10-11 p.m. Scorpion
TUESDAY
8-9-10 p.m. NCIS
9 p.m. Bull
10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans
WEDNESDAY
8 p.m. Survivor
9 p.m. SEAL TEAM
10 p.m. Criminal Minds
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / The Big Bang Theory
8:30-9 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / YOUNG SHELDON
9-9:30 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / Mom
9:30-10 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / Life in Pieces
10-11 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football / S.W.A.T.
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. MacGyver
9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0
10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods
SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. WISDOM OF THE CROWD
9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary
Midseason: New series BY THE BOOK and INSTINCT will debut later in the year, along with returning shows, Code Black, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss.