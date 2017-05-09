13 Reasons Why fans desperate for information about the just-announced second season, this is your tape.

It's only been 48 hours since executive producer Selena Gomez announced that the controversial and highly addicting Netflix series would return for another season of gut-wrenching high school drama, and details are already trickling in about what exactly those new episodes might look like. And if you thought Hannah Baker's story was over, think again.

"I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah's death? Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is," showrunner Brian Yorkey told EW. "One way we'll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered."