Here's one reason to get excited.

13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season by Netflix, says Selena Gomez, one of the show's executive producers.

"Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming," she wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a video montage of settings from the first season, including Liberty High School and the Baker family's drug store.

Based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher, focuses on the suicide of teenager Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and its impact on her fellow high school students after she leaves behind 13 cassette tapes that explain her decision.

The cast for season two has not been announced.