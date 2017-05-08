Meghan Markle Scored the Invite to Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Looks like Meghan Markle just got another stamp of approval from an important member of Prince Harry's family.

The Suits actress has been invited to Pippa Middleton's exclusive May 20 wedding, according to The Telegraph, which will mark one of the biggest events of the year for the royal family.

But Markle's invite isn't simply a big deal due to the significance of the wedding itself. Rather, it's equally important to note that she scored a spot on the guest list despite the reported "no ring no bring policy" that Pippa and her soon-to-be hubby James Matthews had allegedly put into place for the big day. Only married and engaged couples were expected to attend the wedding in order to eliminate boyfriends and girlfriends and thus cut down the guest list.