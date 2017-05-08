Meghan Markle Scored the Invite to Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Robin Marchant/Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Looks like Meghan Markle just got another stamp of approval from an important member of Prince Harry's family.
The Suits actress has been invited to Pippa Middleton's exclusive May 20 wedding, according to The Telegraph, which will mark one of the biggest events of the year for the royal family.
But Markle's invite isn't simply a big deal due to the significance of the wedding itself. Rather, it's equally important to note that she scored a spot on the guest list despite the reported "no ring no bring policy" that Pippa and her soon-to-be hubby James Matthews had allegedly put into place for the big day. Only married and engaged couples were expected to attend the wedding in order to eliminate boyfriends and girlfriends and thus cut down the guest list.
Apparently Markle was the exception to the rule, however, as she is neither married nor engaged to Prince Harry...yet.
Of course, the invite news only heightens rumors that the couple are getting more and more serious as they continue hitting major milestones like this.
James Whatling / MEGA
Speaking of, the couple made their first public appearance together over the weekend.
They were spotted hugging and kissing in the parking lot of the Coworth Park Polo Club after Harry played in the Audi Polo Challenge.
Before the release of the sweet PDA-filled pics, Markle was photographed cheering Harry on throughout the competition. The charity match helped raise funds and awareness for the Sentebale and WellChild children's organizations, both of which Harry is a patron. The prince competed in another match alongside his brother Prince William on Sunday.
Meanwhile, ever since Kensington Palace confirmed Markle and Harry's relationship in November, the couple has been spotted on multiple occasions together.
Other than sneaking around Markles hometown of Toronto (where she also films Suits), the couple was photographed in both London and Norway. They also traveled to Jamaica together where they attended Harry's best friend's wedding.
Needless to say, Pippa's wedding will mark yet one more stepping stone in their relationship.