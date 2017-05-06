Prince Harry got himself a super cute cheerleader at his latest charity polo match.

As viewers across the pond prepared to watch Saturday's 2017 Kentucky Derby, the 32-year-old royal mounted his own horse and took part in the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England. His girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, was seen cheering him from the sidelines, wearing a long navy dress and white jacket. It marked the couple's first public event together.

Kensington Palace confirmed their relationship in November. They have since spent time together in Toronto, where she lives and films Suits, his native London, Norway and Jamaica, where they attended his best friend's wedding.