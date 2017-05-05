BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Melania Trump opted for a bold and bright look while accompanying husband President Donald Trump to dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday.
The First Lady wore a one shoulder lemon yellow silk crepe Christian Dior gown.
The dinner took place at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space museum, aka the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked in the Hudson River. The event commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Coral Sea, a naval battle American and Australian forces fought against Japan during World War II.
Melania's dress marked one of her most daring color choices since her husband was elected in November. She wore a red square-neck Valentino dress at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan at her husband's Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida last month and a red Alice Roi coatdress while hosting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House in March.
Also in April, Melania wore an emerald green belted Hervé Pierre dress while meeting Queen Rania of Jordan in Washington.
Melania sported a berry pink Christian Dior gown at the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago in February. On the president's inauguration day in January, the First Lady wore a powder blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit.
She has also made another significant change to her wardrobe recently; Her spokesperson said in comments posted Wednesday that Melania no longer wears fur.