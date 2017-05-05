Melania Trump opted for a bold and bright look while accompanying husband President Donald Trump to dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday.

The First Lady wore a one shoulder lemon yellow silk crepe Christian Dior gown.

The dinner took place at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space museum, aka the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked in the Hudson River. The event commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Coral Sea, a naval battle American and Australian forces fought against Japan during World War II.