Kim Kardashian Goes Surprisingly Simple at the 2017 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Here's the moment you've been waiting for: Kim Kardashian West has hit the 2017 Met Gala off-white carpet!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't stray too far from her usual street style, wearing a white, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress. On first appearance, it may look like the top of the dress is corseted, like the Balmain iterations we've seen Kim wear in the past, but it actually looks like there's a center drawstring cinching in under her chest. Featuring the big trends of season, the dress transitions from statement sleeves to tight bodice, down to the expertly tailored floor-length hem.
Kim kept the rest of her look surprisingly simple as well, with sleek, straight-as-a-board hair, nude lips and sandals and minimal jewelry.
The mother of two noticeably arrived sans husband Kanye West. The rapper apparently decided to forgo the star-studded shindig to stay on the West Coast. "Kanye will not be attending the Met Gala and will be staying in L.A. with their kids," a source told E! News earlier today.
Last year, the famous duo arrived at the Met Gala clad in metallic Balmain by Olivier Rousteing. "I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye, especially," Kim told E! News' Zuri Hall. "I think Kanye's look is a little bit more downplayed with the denim mixed with all the Balmain bling."
Although, her main man did not attend the fancy soiree, the emoji mogul had sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner there for familial support.
What do you think of Kim's angelic ensemble?
