Tony Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

Give it up for the best of Broadway!
Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) and Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me) were on hand to reveal which musicals and plays are in the running.
Kevin Spacey will host the 71st annual event, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. It will air live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS June 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
"I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction," Spacey—who received his first Tony Award in 1991—joked in a statement to E! News in April. "Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down."
James Earl Jones will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. The actor, who was recognized in 1969 for The Great White Hope and in 1987 for Fences, has also performed in Broadway productions of The Best Man, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, The Gin Game, On Golden Pond and You Can't Take It With You. Actress, choreographer and director Baayork Lee, meanwhile, will be honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.
Here is the complete list of 2017 Tony Award nominations:
BEST MUSICAL
Dear Evan Hansen
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Come From Away
Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Hello, Dolly!
Falsettos
Miss Saigon
BEST PLAY
Sweat
Oslo
Indecent
A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
August Wilson's Jitney
Six Degrees of Separation
Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Christian Borle, Falsettos
BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Jennfier Ehle, Oslo
Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Lucas Steel, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson, Sweat
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Danny DeVito, The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Michael Aronov, Oslo
Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
Steve Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen
David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Michael Yeargan, Oslo
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
David Korins, War Paint
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
It's going to be a busy season for this year's honorees. It all starts May 3, when nominees will talk to media outlets from around the world at the Sofitel New York. Next, they will celebrate each other's achievements and receive nomination certificates at a Rainbow Room luncheon May 23. Finally, Special award recipients will enjoy a cocktail party at Sofitel New York June 5.