The Tony's finally found a host!

After a lengthy search, CBS announced Kevin Spacey will host The 71 Annual Tony Awards.

"I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards," Kevin said in a press release. "I think my career is definitely going in the right direction."

The actor also tweeted, "Honored to host the #TonyAwards2017...fingers crossed all the envelopes are in order." Oh, the Oscars shade!