Kevin Spacey Announced as 2017 Tony Awards Host

Kevin Spacey

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Tony's finally found a host!

After a lengthy search, CBS announced Kevin Spacey will host The 71 Annual Tony Awards.

"I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards," Kevin said in a press release. "I think my career is definitely going in the right direction."

The actor also tweeted, "Honored to host the #TonyAwards2017...fingers crossed all the envelopes are in order." Oh, the Oscars shade!

Photos

Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

Not only has Spacey dominated the award ceremony space recently with Netflix original series House of Cards, but he has actually won a Tony himself. Kevin won Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1991 for Lost in Yonkers. He was also nominated for Best Lead Actor in Play in 1999 for The Iceman Cometh.

While many of us know Kevin from the big screen in movies like Horrible Bosses and 21, he is no stranger to the stage.

Along with his Tony win, Kevin was also the Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre Company in London for over a decade, in which he would make regular stage appearances. In addition, he starred in both the Broadway and West End productions of Long Day's Journey into Night.

The nominations for this year's award ceremony will be announced on Tuesday, May 2. The actual event will take place and be broadcast live on Sunday, June 11 from Radio City Music Hall.

Break a leg, Kevin!

