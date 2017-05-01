Chris Soules Absent From Funeral for Man Killed in Fatal Car Accident

Chris Soules did not attend the funeral for Kenneth Mosher, the man who was killed in the car accident involving the former Bachelor star last week.

The funeral was held today at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Iowa where tons of people gathered to celebrate Mosher's life. E! News can confirm about a dozen Patriot Guards were lined outside the building in honor of the late farmer who was also a veteran. However, no one from the Soules family attended.

We spoke to one of the funeral attendees and friend of Mosher, Margaret Damge, who told us it was a big, beautiful service.

"I wondered why it wasn't at their church...But the church is so small, it wouldn't have held the crowd," she told us. "The place was packed. He had all these guy friends because he was a golfer, and he was a farmer."