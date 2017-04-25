Chris Soules has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

As information surrounding The Bachelor star's arrest continues to unfold, we're breaking down the must-know details about the accident that left one man dead and Soules charged with a felony.

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News that Soules was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended Kenneth Mosher's tractor trailer on Monday evening at 8:20 p.m., causing both vehicles to enter west and eastern-facing ditches, respectively. The 35-year-old left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, and was later arrested 15 miles away at his Arlington home. Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Soules appeared in court early Tuesday morning where he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident. He was released after posting $10,000 bail, and according to authorities, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.