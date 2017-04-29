Kendall Jenner Poses Topless in Waist-High Boots

Now those are some boots!
Kendall Jenner posted on her Instagram page Saturday a mirror selfie showing her posing topless in front of an unmade bed while wearing a pair of blue skinny jeans and burned orange waist (that's right, waist) high boots. The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model paired the look with a beige fedora.
"Playing dress up," she wrote.
Kendall has posed both naked and topless for modeling photos before.
AKM-GSI
Kendall has in recent weeks dealt with some controversy; in early April, Pepsi pulled an ad starring the reality star, her most high-profile TV commercial campaign, after viewers mocked and complained about its political message.
Kendall has not commented on the controversy and appeared to be in good spirits later in the month while attending the 2017 Coachella festival, where she got cozy with A$AP Rocky, at a John Mayer concert and after-party, which she attended with Hailey Baldwin, and also while out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week.
On Friday, Ja Rule's inaugural Fyre Festival, touted as a luxury event in the Bahamas, was postponed after hundreds of guests deemed it a "disaster," citing "chaos" at the scene. Kendall, Hailey, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski had promoted the festival on social media. None of them attended the event or commented on the matter.