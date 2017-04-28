Lamar Odom Selling Gorgeous Florida Home for $5.2 Million

Wanna own Lamar Odom's crib?

The former NBA star is selling one of his homes, a more than 8,550-square-foot, six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, two-story mansion in Pinecrest, Florida, south of Miami. The asking price is $5.2 million. A source told E! News exclusively that Lamar had recently rented out the house, which was put on the market earlier this week.

The home contains a pool with a spa, a tennis court, a basketball court, a fountain, a luxury kitchen with an island and granite counter tops, a massive master suite with a fireplace and windows overlooking the pool and patio, sweeping balconies, media room, high ceilings, marble columns and floors, a built in bar and a formal dining room.

Bosco Vega from Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the listing agent.