Lamar Odom Selling Gorgeous Florida Home for $5.2 Million

Wanna own Lamar Odom's crib?
The former NBA star is selling one of his homes, a more than 8,550-square-foot, six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, two-story mansion in Pinecrest, Florida, south of Miami. The asking price is $5.2 million. A source told E! News exclusively that Lamar had recently rented out the house, which was put on the market earlier this week.
The home contains a pool with a spa, a tennis court, a basketball court, a fountain, a luxury kitchen with an island and granite counter tops, a massive master suite with a fireplace and windows overlooking the pool and patio, sweeping balconies, media room, high ceilings, marble columns and floors, a built in bar and a formal dining room.
Bosco Vega from Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the listing agent.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Lamar still pays more than $56,000 in property taxes on the home every year.
He bought the property for $2.975 million in 2003, a year after it was built and while he was a player for the Miami Heat. A year later, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent seven seasons. His NBA career ended in New York in 2014.
Following a turbulent past few years, which included a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, Lamar completed month-long rehab stint in this past January. He was in great spirits in March while walking his first red carpet in years, at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, with his teenage daughter and son.
"I'm doing great," he told E! News. "Just chilling, relaxing, just here with my kids."