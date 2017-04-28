If you've ever been confused after reading a lip product description, you're not alone.

"The creamy formula glides on like velvet and finishes like paint with a satin-y touch," reads some nebulous attempt to illustrate texture. Satin? Velvet? Are we fabric shopping? And how does liquid lipstick, like Ruby Rose's favorite Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipsticks, come into play? Not to mention, these descriptions are not mutually exclusive—you can have a product that's equally a lip paint, liquid lipstick and matte. It almost makes us miss the ‘90s when everyone was wearing lip gloss.

Forget all the beauty buzzwords—here is a basic guide to lip textures even the makeup newbie can understand.