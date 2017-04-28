No surprise here: The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco,Jim Parsonsand Johnny Galecki would have likely made a small fraction of their salaries if it was the '60s.

The three currently receive about $900,000 per episode of the CBS sitcom—down from $1 million. They three, who were deemed the current highest-paid TV actors, had reportedly agreed this year to take a pay cut in exchange for stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch to receive raises.

In 1961, Dick Van Dyke, then a major TV star, earned about $1,500 per episode—the equivalent of $12,221, if adjusted for inflation, according to Parade.

SNL has also boosted the salaries of its cast members. Stars such as John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase were paid $750 per show—$3,396 today. Current cast members such as Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Leslie Jones are paid up to $24,000 per show, based on seniority. The current season has 21 episodes, so that's a more than $500,000 annual salary for some of them.